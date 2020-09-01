MDI senior completes ocean swim to grow her sport

BASS HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - An MDI swimmer braving the ocean waters today for a cause. As Bryan Sidelinger tells us, the hope is others may find her passion for the water...

Senior Sage Dentremont normally takes a boat to get her from her home on Swans Island to Mount Desert Island, where she’s a senior at MDI High School.

But today, she’s swimming there.

It’s not just a commute.

(Sage Dentremont) “I’ve been training for this for months.”

For her senior exhibition, the MDI High School swim team member is raising money to cover the cost of ferry tickets for Swans Island kids who want to take swim lessons, and have to do so at the Down East Family YMCA in Bar Harbor.

“Ferry tickets cost a lot, and so do swim lessons off island. We don’t have a pool on the island over there, on Swans.”

The idea started as a joke made to mainland visitors from away, while working at the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse on her island home.

“Some people are like ‘Oh, what do you do-swim home?’ or “what do you do- swim to school if the boat doesn’t run? So I thought, ‘well, what if I actually could? What if I did that distance? That’d be really cool.’”

That joke has become a reality of more than six-thousand dollars raised.

(Howard Dentremont): “Sage has always been intelligent. A girl with good judgement. When she has her sights set on something, she does it. She likes to follow through and complete things.”

(Bryan Sidelinger) The air temperature in Bass Harbor never really climbed out of the high 60′s on Tuesday, and the water temperature was as low as 51 degrees in spots. Basically, ideal conditions for a six mile swim in the ocean.”

H.D:”Do I mind cold water?”

(nat sound) Yeah, would you swim around in this?

H.D: “Not for long!”

Sage hopes to maybe swim at the collegiate level some day.

But for now…

S.D: “I think I’ve earned a little rest.”

In Bass Harbor, Bryan Sidelinger, WABI TV5 Sports

