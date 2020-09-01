Advertisement

Man shot during armed robbery attempt in York

The victim was treated for a minor gunshot wound to his abdomen.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YORK, Maine (WMTW) -Police in York say a man was shot Monday evening during a reported attempted armed robbery.

Investigators say the man stopped on Kingsbury Lane just after 7 p.m. and had some sort of altercation with two other men. Police said the victim fired his gun at the suspects who then fled in a late 2000s white car similar to a Ford Taurus.

Police were able to provide only basic descriptions for the suspects. Both men were white. One was between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, skinny with glasses.

The other was approximately 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. Both men were wearing masks and black hoodies.

