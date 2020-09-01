Man hurt at Hampden construction site continues recovery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Turner man who was critically injured while working at a bridge construction site on I-95 in Hampden continues to recovery at a rehabilitation facility in Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for his family tells TV5 50-year-old Eric Jabbusch was nearly killed in July.

Several tons of metal piling fell off a truck as they were being loaded, crushing him.

Jabbusch was working for a Portland subcontractor hired as part of a Maine Department of Transportation project to replace several interstate bridges.

While OSHA is investigating, the Jabbusch family has retained an attorney.

The family says they are “committed to pursuing the truth” about what happened, to protect other construction workers from experiencing similar tragedy.

Photo courtesy of Jabbusch family (WABI)

