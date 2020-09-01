Advertisement

Man charged with manslaughter, OUI, for deadly Amish wagon crash

Colby Clark
Colby Clark(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW LIMERICK, Maine (WABI) -

A Merrill man who struck an Amish wagon in Aroostook County, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been charged with manslaughter.

Police say they believe 30 year old Colby Clark was impaired at the time of the crash in June and was negligent in the operation of his vehicle.

He’s also charged with OUI and aggravated driving to endanger.

Authorities say Clark was driving on County Road in New Limerick when he lost control of his car, hitting the buggy from behind.

25 year old Titus Kauffman died at the scene.

18 year old Caleb Kauffman was seriously hurt as was the horse, which had to be put down.

Clark’s bail was set at $2,000.

