Man charged with filing false report after shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) - Police say a shooting in Chelsea Monday did not happen as it was reported.

Police were called to the Wellman Road where they found 59-year-old Dean Ouellette had been shot in the leg.

Police say Ouellette told them he had been shot by someone from the woods, but police found no evidence of anyone in the area and say neighbors did not hear a gunshot.

Ouellette has been charged with filing a false report after investigators determined his injury was self-inflicted.

