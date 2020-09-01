Advertisement

Maine CDC reports new COVID cases on college campuses

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The University of Maine System now has a total of 13 cases system-wide.

Two new cases are being reported at The University of Maine in Orono.

One student at Maine Law has recovered and been released from isolation.

Maine Maritime Academy announced three cases on its Castine campus.

Three cases are also being reported on the University of New England campus in Portland.

Maine CDC continues to investigate potential links between the cases on each campus.

