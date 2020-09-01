Maine CDC links 134 COVID-19 cases to Millinocket wedding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav, Shah, says 134 cases of COVID-19 are linked to a Millinocket wedding and reception in early august - an increase of 11.

On Tuesday’s, CDC briefing, director Dr. Nirav Shah broke down the numbers.

He said 123 cases are confirmed, 11 are probable. He also reported 56 people are wedding guests and their secondary contacts, meaning the virus spread to those who didn’t go to the wedding or reception but had close contact with those who did attend.

Shah said an individual identified as a secondary contact works at Maple Crest Rehabilitation Center in Madison.

There are 12 cases there. One person there has died.

An outbreak at the York County Jail is also linked to the wedding.

Dr. Shah said there are 66 coronavirus cases overall there.

Dr. Shah also broke down these numbers. He said 19 are staff, 38 inmates, and 5 family members of staff, which addresses most of the cases.

He also provided us more details about where the virus may have started.

“In any outbreak situation, we’re always trying to figure out two things, where the outbreak started from and then who it may have passed onto looking downstream and looking upstream. At this time the direction of transmission was from Penobscot County down to York County,” Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah explained.

Dr. Shah said they still can’t officially link five cases at a church in Sanford to the Katahdin Region outbreak.

The Maine CDC is continuing its investigation.

