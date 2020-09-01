Advertisement

Local car dealership employees donate to Camp Capella

The money came from an employee fundraiser.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Employees of a local car dealership pitched in to help an area camp get through these difficult times.

Darling’s Auto Group presented Camp Capella today with a check for nearly 23-hundred dollars.

The money came from an employee fundraiser.

Camp Capella, on Phillips Lake in Dedham, offers summer camps and other life experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

“The employees were very generous, and I know that Camp Capella has had some upgrades they’ve been making this year, and we are very pleased to be able to support those upgrades,” said Marketing Director Lorilei Porter.

“Wwe going to upgrade our septic system,” said Camp Capella Executive Director Harvey Cheslea. “It’s over 35 years old and wasn’t designed for the kind of use that we are currently using. We’re going to start that next week, and we also are going to remodel our bathhouse. So thank you very much on behalf of all of us here at Camp Capella, the campers and the families we serve.”

The camp was not able to operate as usual this summer instead offering a number of virtual experiences to keep campers connected and safe.

The hope is to return to their normal programming next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC links 134 COVID-19 cases to Millinocket wedding

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Director Dr. Nirav Shah broke down the numbers. He said 123 cases are confirmed and 11 are probable.

News

Bangor students start first day at school

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Penobscot Theatre Company offering virtual acting classes

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Starting next Tuesday kids can get back to the stage -- via computer -- by participating in one of several eight week long courses for their age group.

News

Maine CDC reports new COVID cases on college campuses

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Two new cases are being reported at UMaine in Orono.

Latest News

News

$10 million in funding coming to state nursing homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
More than $10 million from the federal government has been awarded to Maine nursing homes to support increased COVID-19 testing and staffing.

Sports

State raises concerns with MPA plan to resume high school sports, urges delay to address issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
DHHS and DOE said a further delay to the start of fall sports would allow schools to get the school year underway academically before sports begin.

News

Man hurt at Hampden construction site continues recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
While OSHA is investigating, the Jabbusch family has retained an attorney.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

State coronavirus cases increase by 22 according to Maine CDC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Total cases in the state have now reached 4,548.

News

Federal funding focuses on preventing violence against Maine women

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
More than $800,000 will aid three Maine organizations dedicated to preventing violence against women