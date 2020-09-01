Local car dealership employees donate to Camp Capella

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Employees of a local car dealership pitched in to help an area camp get through these difficult times.

Darling’s Auto Group presented Camp Capella today with a check for nearly 23-hundred dollars.

The money came from an employee fundraiser.

Camp Capella, on Phillips Lake in Dedham, offers summer camps and other life experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

“The employees were very generous, and I know that Camp Capella has had some upgrades they’ve been making this year, and we are very pleased to be able to support those upgrades,” said Marketing Director Lorilei Porter.

“Wwe going to upgrade our septic system,” said Camp Capella Executive Director Harvey Cheslea. “It’s over 35 years old and wasn’t designed for the kind of use that we are currently using. We’re going to start that next week, and we also are going to remodel our bathhouse. So thank you very much on behalf of all of us here at Camp Capella, the campers and the families we serve.”

The camp was not able to operate as usual this summer instead offering a number of virtual experiences to keep campers connected and safe.

The hope is to return to their normal programming next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.