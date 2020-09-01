Lincoln airport awarded more than $2M in federal funds
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -The Lincoln Regional Airport has been awarded more than two million dollars in federal funding.
It’s one of two Maine airports that have been given money to make infrastructure improvements.
The Northern Aroostook Regional Airport in Frenchville is receiving a similar amount to construct a taxiway.
The money given to Lincoln Regional will be used to rebuild the runway.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.