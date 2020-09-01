Island Institute awarded $300,000 contract to boost Maine marine industry

Rockland, Maine (WABI) -A $300,000 bonus from Uncle Sam, will help to further boost Maine’s marine industry.

The Island Institute is receiving the federal grant money as part of a three year contract to serve as program director for Sea Maine. That’s a $2 million project to help further grow and develop Maine’s fishing industry.

Funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the project was awarded to FocusMaine and MTI, who oversee a steering committee being led by Bill Mook of Mook Sea Farm and Curt Brown of Ready Seafood. Additional steering committee members include the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center, the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, the Maine Lobster Dealers Association, and other private and public sector partners.

“We look forward to working with the Island Institute as they assume this leadership role in managing the myriad processes and partners involved,” said Brian Whitney, president of MTI. “Together, industry leaders will create an economic roadmap and workforce development plan for Maine’s marine economy.”

We look forward to working with the Island Institute as they assume this leadership role in managing the myriad processes and partners involved.”

Among other things, the project will help to identify industry needs and investment opportunities to make Maine’s marine economy more resilient.

The Gulf of Maine covers more than 5,000 miles of coastline, including islands.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.