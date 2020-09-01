Advertisement

Four people displaced by fire in Skowhegan

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Four people won’t be able to stay in their home on Tuesday after a small fire in Skowhegan.

That according to officials with the fire department.

It happened at a mobile home on East River Road after 4 p.m.

We’re told the fire broke out in one of the rooms there.

No one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene trying to figure out a cause.

The Red Cross is helping those affected.

