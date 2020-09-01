Four people displaced by fire in Skowhegan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Four people won’t be able to stay in their home on Tuesday after a small fire in Skowhegan.
That according to officials with the fire department.
It happened at a mobile home on East River Road after 4 p.m.
We’re told the fire broke out in one of the rooms there.
No one was hurt.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene trying to figure out a cause.
The Red Cross is helping those affected.
