Folks gather in Bangor to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Friends, neighbors, and loved ones of those who have lost their battle with addiction came together in Bangor for a vigil on Monday night.

People gathered with signs, photos, and candles walking from Pickering Square to the Together Place in remembrance.

The event marked International Overdose Awareness Day.

Those in attendance say their vigil is a chance to mourn what they’ve lost and celebrate strides in erasing the stigma of addiction.

But they all agree that there is still a long way to go.

We spoke with the parents of two brothers who died by an overdose within ten months of one another.

They say this type of event is paramount to spreading the word that addiction is a disease and reaching out for help is okay.

”We didn’t talk about it to anybody. Nobody knew what struggle we were going through. Now, looking back if we’d had somebody that we could’ve leaned on it would’ve been very helpful. Adam has two children, our grandchildren and we do everything we can every day to make sure they remember their dad and their Uncle Sean. It was hard. It was lonely. You’re not supposed to lose your children before you,” Shelly & David Yankowski said.

The together place also announced a new collaborative year-long effort between people in recovery, artists, and the broader community to paint new murals.

These murals will celebrate and aid in the recovery of those battling addiction.

