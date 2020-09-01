Dry & Pleasant This Afternoon, Few PM Showers Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low clouds from this morning have been hanging tough over the central highlands but will continue to slowly give way to breaks of sunshine as we progress through the afternoon. Elsewhere, we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with southerly flow off the water and our next disturbance approaching. We’ll see some patchy fog developing tonight as well. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

A cold front approaching the area Wednesday will give us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures will remain a bit below average Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The cold front will move through the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We will see some scattered showers Wednesday night and early Thursday as the front moves through. Skies will then turn variably cloudy for Thursday afternoon. It will be warmer and more humid Thursday with highs in the 70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the 60s. Another cold front will cross the state Thursday night into Friday morning bringing us a chance of showers on its way through. Any lingering showers Friday morning will exit the area as the cold front moves to our east followed by brightening skies and humidity levels dropping as he day progresses. Friday will start out on the humid side with dewpoints in the 60s but will feel much better during the afternoon and evening as drier air moves back into the region. Temperatures will still be warm Friday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. High pressure building into the region will give us a cooler and comfortable weekend.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 67°-74°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-55°. Light south/southeast wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit more humid. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs between 65°-72°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then variably cloudy, warm and humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Morning showers possible and humid to start then becoming partly sunny and turning less humid during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.