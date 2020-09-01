Camden Hills holds protest for school board to reinstate fall sports
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Camden Hills student-athletes and parents held a protest of the school board’s decision to cancel fall sports. The windjammers have a petition with over 700 signatures to reconsider the cancellation. They want to give the students the opportunity to compete if the state decides to hold fall sports. The school board meets Wednesday night.
