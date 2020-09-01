Brady Nickerson Foundation receives donation, gives scholarships

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brady Nickerson Foundation, a memorial cause for a teenage ballplayer who died from cancer, received a $1,650 dollar donation on Sunday from Tim Bush and the Worcester family. Bush is a former Orono baseball coach, who’s now a realtor, and will donate funds from every sale he makes going forward. The money gave two local players, Allen Wheaton and Ethan Norwood, half a year scholarship at Sluggers for baseball. Both young players knew Brady personally and with both so deserving they had split the scholarship.

