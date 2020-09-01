Advertisement

Brady Nickerson Foundation receives donation, gives scholarships

Brady Nickerson Foundation receives donation, gives scholarships
Brady Nickerson Foundation receives donation, gives scholarships
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brady Nickerson Foundation, a memorial cause for a teenage ballplayer who died from cancer, received a $1,650 dollar donation on Sunday from Tim Bush and the Worcester family. Bush is a former Orono baseball coach, who’s now a realtor, and will donate funds from every sale he makes going forward. The money gave two local players, Allen Wheaton and Ethan Norwood, half a year scholarship at Sluggers for baseball. Both young players knew Brady personally and with both so deserving they had split the scholarship.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MPA still awaiting clearance from the state on fall sports guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
MPA says they’ve received no word from any of the state agencies reviewing their guidelines.

Sports

Bear hunting season opens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine bear hunting season officially getting underway Monday. License needed and Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife laws to hunt must be followed.

Sports

Committee puts motion to hold spring FCS Championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
FCS division would like to hold playoffs from April 18th to May 15th, 2021

Sports

Orono football working hard as school board moves forward with sports

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Orono school board voted to go forward with all fall sports.

Latest News

Sports

Oxford 250 set to run on Sunday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Oxford 250 is Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Sports

Bet You Can’t Challenge: Brewer football players race in the “bear crawl”

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Brewer football showed us one of the challenges they use to prepare in this week’s “I Bet You Can’t” challenge...

Sports

Athletic programs excited to have a chance to play fall sports, MPA shares recommended guidelines

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Local athletic programs, like MDI, are cautiously optimistic they have a chance.

Sports

Fall sports athletes, training in voluntary workouts, share return to play thoughts

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson and Bryan Sidelinger
Fall high school sports athletes gain hope from MPA meeting.

Sports

DHHS Commissioner discusses MPA fall sports return

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
DHHS addresses return to fall sports new recommendations.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The MPA’s Interscholastic Sports Committee accepted the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Committee.