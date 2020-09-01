Advertisement

Bangor students start first day at school

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

It’s that time of year again. School buses pulled up outside Fruit Street school to drop off kids for their first day.

Bangor Police stationed officers at various schools to provide a friendly face to the incoming students.

”I am elated to get to join in the excitement with the parents and the children as we welcome them back into the schools.” said Officer Elizabeth Brunton of BPD.

Patrick and Henry Shaw were over the moon about returning to Fruit Street School for second grade.

“We got new lunchboxes and new shoes and new tracksuits.” said Henry.

They also have new masks, part of the safety measures required by the school.

Autumn Hatch says it’s the first year at Fruit Street for her twin boys. She’s comfortable with the school safety plan.

“For more safety measures, they actually wouldn’t allow any parents into the building, so they did do a walk-through around the outside. I got to meet the principal. They showed me where each kid’s classroom was going to be, so that was reassuring. I hope they like it a lot here!”

Safety doesn’t stop with concerns about COVID-19. Bangor Police sent us a message to remind the public that with schools open again, buses and children will be present on and around the roads.

“Drive a little bit slower, look for children maybe not in crosswalks.” says officer Brunton. “Just be more aware now that school has started.”

It’s a different kind of first day than usual, but the kids I spoke with seem undeterred and just excited to see their friends and teachers.

