$10 million in funding coming to state nursing homes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

More than $10 million from the federal government has been awarded to Maine nursing homes to support increased COVID-19 testing and staffing.

Point of Care testing devices are also being distributed to state nursing homes from the federal government.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says they have also issued new guidance in testing residents and staff of nursing homes.

Maine CDC already offers universal testing for facility staff and residents in the event of a single confirmed case of coronavirus.

Now, individual facilities will need to develop plans for proactive surveillance testing that fit newly released federal guidelines by September 15th.

DHHS also wants to make sure nursing homes have enough workers.

”To help nursing facilities address staffing shortages, the department is also launching ‘Connect to Care,’ a new portal where facilities can connect with qualified job applicants. We are testing the portal with a small number of nursing facilities now and plan to make it available to all nursing facilities shortly,” says Lambrew.

Connect to Care is offered at no charge through a national organization.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.