Waterville Elks Lodge hands out 300 backpacks to local students

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Elks Lodge is helping local students get ready to go back to school.

Monday night they gave out 300 backpacks for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Organizers had originally planned an in-person back-to-school event but shifted to follow CDC guidelines.

Students and parents were able to drive through the parking lot and choose a backpack stuffed with grade-appropriate school supplies.

”It’s just about giving back and right now there’s a need more than ever, especially in central Maine, so the more we can do to help out those that are in need the better off,” said event organizer Karen Grenier. “A lot of people are very thankful and saying God Bless us, this was a great idea.”

Many of the backpacks were donated and the rest were purchased through fundraising.

Organizers of the event hope to continue with the giveaway for years to come.

