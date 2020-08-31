Advertisement

Waterville Elks Lodge hands out 300 backpacks to local students

Waterville Elks Lodge hands out backpacks to local students.
Waterville Elks Lodge hands out backpacks to local students.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Elks Lodge is helping local students get ready to go back to school.

Monday night they gave out 300 backpacks for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Organizers had originally planned an in-person back-to-school event but shifted to follow CDC guidelines.

Students and parents were able to drive through the parking lot and choose a backpack stuffed with grade-appropriate school supplies.

”It’s just about giving back and right now there’s a need more than ever, especially in central Maine, so the more we can do to help out those that are in need the better off,” said event organizer Karen Grenier. “A lot of people are very thankful and saying God Bless us, this was a great idea.”

Many of the backpacks were donated and the rest were purchased through fundraising.

Organizers of the event hope to continue with the giveaway for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Katahdin region schools grapple with reopening amid outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The COVID-19 outbreak in the region has altered reopening plans.

Back To School

Bangor Schools prepare for first day back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Superintendent Betsy Webb says they are still hiring custodial staff to help effectively clean the schools.

News

Down East YMCA starting new Remote Support Care program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Down East YMCA helping working families when children are not in the classroom during school hours

News

Classes resume at University of Maine and Husson University

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
The University of Maine and Husson University starting on campus and remote learning for fall semester on Monday.

Latest News

Back To School

Alfond Youth and Community Center to offer daytime childcare services

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Registration is now open for full day child care and after school programs.

News

Maine counties still “green” for school return; Penobscot, York reviewed in 1 week

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Penobscot and York counties to be reassessed next week

Education

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Teachers say they’re especially grateful knowing how hard the pandemic has been on restaurants.

News

Back to Learning: How to teach your kids to stay safe while learning online

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As students head back to class - whether in-person, online, or a mix of the two - be prepared for kids to spend more time in front of computer screens.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The MPA’s Interscholastic Sports Committee accepted the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Committee.

Education

KVCC unveils new welding lab at Fairfield campus

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
It was constructed with the highest quality levels of air ventilation, safety, and noise reduction.