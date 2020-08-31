UMaine Cooperative Extension offers advice on “Pain-free Gardening”

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is continuing their work to help you with your garden - in a time of social distancing.



Monday they offered a webinar on ways to address the physical strain of gardening.



“Pain-free Gardening” included discussions about ergonomics and tool choices.



There were also demonstrations on safely bending, stretching and getting your body ready to garden.

“One of the first strategies and really one of the most important strategies in terms of any kind of work that you were doing throughout the day is to exercise,” said specialist Ellen Gibson. “Exercise is essentially preparing your body for the work of the day.”

This was the fourth in the series of 6 webinars.

They will be offered every other Monday through September.

