Police investigate shooting in Chelsea, one person injured

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) -

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Chelsea.

It happened around 7:30 Monday morning on Wellman Road.

Officials say a 59-year-old man reported that he had been shot by someone.

We’re told the man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

