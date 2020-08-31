Police investigate shooting in Chelsea, one person injured

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) -

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Chelsea.

It happened around 7:30 Monday morning on Wellman Road.

Officials say a 59-year-old man reported that he had been shot by someone.

We’re told the man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.