NextStep seeking volunteers for domestic violence helpline

Training session scheduled to begin mid-September
Information about NextStep Domestic Violence Project's upcoming training session for its 24-hour helpline(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The NextStep Domestic Violence Project offers a free, 24/7 helpline for anyone in Hancock or Washington counties experiencing abuse. Now, they’re asking for more volunteers to work the phones.

NextStep is looking for caring, mature volunteers who can help support victims and guide them to additional resources. If this sounds like you, NextStep has a training course planned for the coming weeks.

It’s 44 hours in all, running from September 14th through October 7th.

For more information visit nextstepdvproject.org/volunteer or call the NextStep Ellsworth Resource Center at 207-667-0176.

