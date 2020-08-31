NextStep seeking volunteers for domestic violence helpline

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The NextStep Domestic Violence Project offers a free, 24/7 helpline for anyone in Hancock or Washington counties experiencing abuse. Now, they’re asking for more volunteers to work the phones.

NextStep is looking for caring, mature volunteers who can help support victims and guide them to additional resources. If this sounds like you, NextStep has a training course planned for the coming weeks.

It’s 44 hours in all, running from September 14th through October 7th.

For more information visit nextstepdvproject.org/volunteer or call the NextStep Ellsworth Resource Center at 207-667-0176.

