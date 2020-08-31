Advertisement

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today bringing us a beautiful start to the workweek. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing to the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 40s to low 50s for overnight lows.

High pressure will remain in control on Tuesday as it slides to our east. We’ll see another nice day with a few more clouds around. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. A weak disturbance combined with a cold front approaching the area will give us more clouds and the chance for some afternoon showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The cold front will stall out over the state on Thursday. This will keep the chance of showers over the area Thursday under variably cloudy skies. Southwesterly flow into the region will make for a warmer and more humid day Thursday too. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to possibly some low 80s Thursday with dewpoints expected to be in the 60s. A second cold front will move through the area on Friday. It’ll be warm and humid Friday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the 60s. As the front moves through, we’ll see a chance for some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Friday. Cooler and drier air will return to our forecast as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 66°-74°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 42°-52°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 66°-75°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs between 67°-74°.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, a bit warmer and more humid. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°.

Friday: Partly sunny and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Sunny Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Lots of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Forecast

More Sun South & Blustery Today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will pass the state this morning and the sunshine will return, mainly for Southern Maine. There will be more clouds with the chance for a shower still across the north. A gusty northwest breeze will take over this afternoon. Winds may gust 30-35 mph today. Highs will top out in the 60s for most of the state.

Forecast

A Shower or Storm Possible Tonight, More Sun South & Windy Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will eventually pass the state tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible associated with this front, especially north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies expected. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

Forecast

Cloudy With Periods of Rain Today

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Most of the morning is mainly dry with the exception of a few showers possible. The steady rain falls after noon today. It may come down heavy at times as well. Around 0.50-1.00” of rain is likely to most, some higher number farther south. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the 50s north, to low 60s south. A cold front will eventually pass tonight. A few showers are possible associated with this front, especially north. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

Latest News

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
The weak ridge of high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and pleasant conditions to Maine today will slide off to our east tonight. As the high departs to our east clouds will begin to push back into our region later tonight as a storm currently moving into the Western Great Lakes Region heads east towards New England. Low temps tonight will not be as cool as last night, with most locations ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. The weekend will likely start out wet as the storm currently moving east across the Great Lakes works east into New England tomorrow.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Forecast

A Fantastic Friday Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clear skies to start tonight will give way to increasing clouds as the night progresses while our next weathermaker approaches.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A beautiful Friday shaping up as weak high pressure noses into the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Bright & Milder Today

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Friday will be a bright and pleasant day as high pressure slides across the Northeast, with temps running a little closer to normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday