Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today bringing us a beautiful start to the workweek. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing to the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 40s to low 50s for overnight lows.

High pressure will remain in control on Tuesday as it slides to our east. We’ll see another nice day with a few more clouds around. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. A weak disturbance combined with a cold front approaching the area will give us more clouds and the chance for some afternoon showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The cold front will stall out over the state on Thursday. This will keep the chance of showers over the area Thursday under variably cloudy skies. Southwesterly flow into the region will make for a warmer and more humid day Thursday too. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to possibly some low 80s Thursday with dewpoints expected to be in the 60s. A second cold front will move through the area on Friday. It’ll be warm and humid Friday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the 60s. As the front moves through, we’ll see a chance for some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Friday. Cooler and drier air will return to our forecast as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 66°-74°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 42°-52°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 66°-75°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs between 67°-74°.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, a bit warmer and more humid. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°.

Friday: Partly sunny and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

