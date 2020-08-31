More COVID-19 cases in outbreaks linked to Millinocket area wedding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting there are now 66 cases of coronavirus at the York County jail, an increase of 12 since the last report on the jail. That outbreak stems from a Millinocket area wedding on August 7th.

Of those at the jail, 37 case are inmates, 19 staff and 10 cases of secondary transmission.

There are now 11 cases at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, which is an increase of two. That outbreak is also linked to the wedding.

There are still five cases among individuals affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. A member of that church officiated the wedding in East Millinocket.

A spokesperson for the Maine CDC says an investigation is still underway to determine if the new COVID cases can be officially linked to the wedding and reception.

Until that’s determined, the total case count for the outbreak remains at 123.

