Monday is the last day to apply for a retail pot license in Portland

The city’s marijuana ordinance took effect in June.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Marijuana businesses in Maine’s largest city have reached the final day to apply for retail store licenses.

The deadline to apply for a marijuana retail store license in Portland is Monday.

The city’s marijuana ordinance took effect in June.

The ordinance caps the number of licenses for retail marijuana stores at 20.

Portland’s rules also establish a 250-foot buffer between retail stores and a fee schedule.

Maine voters approved legal adult use marijuana sales in 2016, but the roll out has been slow.

The first retail marijuana business in the state are expected to open in October.

