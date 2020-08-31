Man dies in prison while serving life sentence for 2003 death of Colby College student
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Maine (WABI) -
A man who kidnapped and murdered a Colby College student seventeen years ago died in prison today.
64-year-old Edward Hackett was serving a life sentence for killing 21-year-old Dawn Rossignol.
In September of 2003, Hackett took Rossignol from the Waterville college campus.
Her body was found near a stream in Oakland the next day.
Hackett was arrested a week later.
He later pleaded guilty to the crimes.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.