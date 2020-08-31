Advertisement

Man dies in prison while serving life sentence for 2003 death of Colby College student

Convicted murderer dies in prison
Convicted murderer dies in prison(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Maine (WABI) -

A man who kidnapped and murdered a Colby College student seventeen years ago died in prison today.

64-year-old Edward Hackett was serving a life sentence for killing 21-year-old Dawn Rossignol.

In September of 2003, Hackett took Rossignol from the Waterville college campus.

Her body was found near a stream in Oakland the next day.

Hackett was arrested a week later.

He later pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UMaine Cooperative Extension offers advice on “Pain-free Gardening”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
This was the fourth in the series of 6 webinars.

News

Alamo Theatre in Bucksport upgrading with hearing loop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
When it’s in place, the Alamo will be the only movie theatre outfitted with the system in the area.

News

Down East YMCA starting new Remote Support Care program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Down East YMCA helping working families when children are not in the classroom during school hours

News

Classes resume at University of Maine and Husson University

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
The University of Maine and Husson University starting on campus and remote learning for fall semester on Monday.

Latest News

News

Classes Resume for Fall Semester at Husson and University of Maine System

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students returning for the first time since the pandemic closed down campuses back in March.

News

14-year-old boy and girl charged with arson, burglary after car burned in Fairfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk and Brian Sullivan
Police say the pair had broken into the garage, moved it out and at some point set it on fire.

News

NextStep seeking volunteers for domestic violence helpline

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
NextStep is offering a training session for volunteers

News

Belfast man on murder trial wants bail reconsideration from the state

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Court documents state Sauer and McDevitt were involved with the same woman.

News

Nordic Aquafarms issued draft permits

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

THE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR A MARIJUANA RETAIL STORE LICENSE IN PORTLAND IS TODAY.

Updated: 10 hours ago
THE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR A MARIJUANA RETAIL STORE LICENSE IN PORTLAND IS TODAY.