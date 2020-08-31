Man dies in prison while serving life sentence for 2003 death of Colby College student

WARREN, Maine (WABI) -

A man who kidnapped and murdered a Colby College student seventeen years ago died in prison today.

64-year-old Edward Hackett was serving a life sentence for killing 21-year-old Dawn Rossignol.

In September of 2003, Hackett took Rossignol from the Waterville college campus.

Her body was found near a stream in Oakland the next day.

Hackett was arrested a week later.

He later pleaded guilty to the crimes.

