Maine man sentenced to prison for killing sister’s boyfriend

Mark Cardilli, Jr.
Mark Cardilli, Jr.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)

A Portland man who shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend was sentenced Monday for manslaughter.

A judge ordered Mark Cardilli Jr. to serve 7 1/2 years in prison and four years of probation.

Mark Cardilli Jr. testified he shot Isahak Muse to defend himself and his home during a violent confrontation early March 16.

An autopsy showed Muse was hit in the back.

The shooting created tension in the city’s Muslim community.

Some called it a hate crime by a white man against a Black Muslim man.

The judge cited Cardilli’s military service as an “overwhelming mitigating” circumstance. She also said Cardilli was remorseful for Muse’s death and there was a high likelihood that Cardilli would not reoffend.

The judge said Cardilli made “a devastating decision.”

During the sentencing hearing, Muse’s family and Cardilli’s sister said Cardilli was motivated by race and he had other choices the night of the shooting, including to walk away.

Muse’s family called Cardilli a coward.

“Every single day we cry, my father cries, Isahak’s mother cries, my sisters cry, my brothers cry. There’s not one day that we smile and we feel regret for being somewhat happy. I have a child now. Isahak never got to meet her,” Muse’s sister, Asli Muse, said.

Cardilli’s sister said she would never forgive him for killing Muse.

“I will never be like you. What you did to him, show people that to you Black lives don’t matter and to be able to say it had nothing to do with race is the privilege that you have,” Chelsey Cardilli said.

Cardilli also testified during his sentencing hearing and said he is not a violent person and wants his family to be safe.

His parents also testified and spoke to his character.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

