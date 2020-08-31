Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 16 new cases of coronavirus

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show that there have been 4,526 cases.
The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show that there have been 4,526 cases.
The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show that there have been 4,526 cases.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 16 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show that there have been 4,526 cases.

That number is up 14 from Sunday, 2 of the new cases are yet to be classified.

There are 471 active cases.

3,923 people have recovered.

That’s 13 more than Sunday.

Cumberland and York Counties each had 4 more cases in the latest numbers.

There are 173 and 142 active cases there respectively, by far the most in the state.

There are 3 more cases in Oxford County.

The overall number in Penobscot County is unchanged.

There is one less active case.

