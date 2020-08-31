Advertisement

Down East YMCA starting new Remote Support Care program

Down East YMCA to offer remote learning/child-care center in Ellsworth
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) - The Down East YMCA in Ellsworth is making room for what’s expected to be an influx of kids once school starts on Tuesday, September 8th.

They’re collaborating with the Ellsworth schools to offer a new Remote Support Care program.

It’s geared towards students in kindergarten through 8th grade, who opted for hybrid learning.

To accommodate what’s expected to be up to 100 students daily, the Y is transforming its Moore Community and Conference Center.

The facility was being used by Friends in Action, a nonprofit for senior citizens. The Y is offering the seniors free access to its State Street building including the pool.

“If Friends in Action is planning a class, it could be exclusive to their members,” says Down East YMCA CEO Peter Farragher. “We’re here to support and to provide them a space”

Students in the Remote Support Care Program will be in either a maroon or grey group, identical to their school coding.

At least 60 families have already signed up to enroll.

