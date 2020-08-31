Advertisement

Clear & Cool Tonight, September Starts Bright & Pleasant

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the bright and slightly cooler than normal conditions to Maine today will continue to control the weather across our region tomorrow as we enter the month of September. The combination of a mainly clear sky and a light wind will bring Maine a chilly night as low temps dip into the 40s to near 50 by daybreak tomorrow, with some valley locations up north falling into the 30s. The high will likely bring more pleasant weather to Maine tomorrow, with afternoon temps ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Clouds will begin to increase across the Pine Tree State tomorrow night as the high continues to slide off to our east and a weak frontal system approaches New England. A southerly breeze on the backside of the departing ridge of high pressure will allow a more humid air-mass to move up into our region beginning Wednesday. The combination of the higher humidity and the weak front moving into New England from the west will bring the risk of scattered showers and possible isolated thundershowers to Maine starting later in the day Wednesday. As the weak front stalls across New England the risk for a few scattered showers will continue on Thursday.

A stronger cold front will likely cross through Maine during the day Friday, with once again the risk for some hit and miss showers and thundershowers, but widespread rainfall seems unlikely at this time. Once the cold front moves offshore a drier airmass will begin to move into New England just in time for the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. High pressure building into the Northeast will likely bring bright and slightly cooler than normal temps to Maine for Saturday, Sunday and possible Labor Day as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a light breeze and low temps in the 40s to very low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a southerly breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, more humid, possible showers developing, with a southwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, with stray showers possible and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, humid early, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and highs in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clear & Cool Tonight, September Starts Bright & Pleasant

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Clear & Cool Tonight, September Starts Bright & Pleasant

Forecast

A Fantastic Afternoon Ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures climbing to the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 40s to low 50s for overnight lows.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today bringing us a beautiful start to the workweek. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing to the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Lots of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

More Sun South & Blustery Today

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will pass the state this morning and the sunshine will return, mainly for Southern Maine. There will be more clouds with the chance for a shower still across the north. A gusty northwest breeze will take over this afternoon. Winds may gust 30-35 mph today. Highs will top out in the 60s for most of the state.

Forecast

A Shower or Storm Possible Tonight, More Sun South & Windy Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will eventually pass the state tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible associated with this front, especially north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies expected. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

Forecast

Cloudy With Periods of Rain Today

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Most of the morning is mainly dry with the exception of a few showers possible. The steady rain falls after noon today. It may come down heavy at times as well. Around 0.50-1.00” of rain is likely to most, some higher number farther south. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the 50s north, to low 60s south. A cold front will eventually pass tonight. A few showers are possible associated with this front, especially north. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
The weak ridge of high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and pleasant conditions to Maine today will slide off to our east tonight. As the high departs to our east clouds will begin to push back into our region later tonight as a storm currently moving into the Western Great Lakes Region heads east towards New England. Low temps tonight will not be as cool as last night, with most locations ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. The weekend will likely start out wet as the storm currently moving east across the Great Lakes works east into New England tomorrow.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Forecast

A Fantastic Friday Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clear skies to start tonight will give way to increasing clouds as the night progresses while our next weathermaker approaches.