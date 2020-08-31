Clear & Cool Tonight, September Starts Bright & Pleasant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the bright and slightly cooler than normal conditions to Maine today will continue to control the weather across our region tomorrow as we enter the month of September. The combination of a mainly clear sky and a light wind will bring Maine a chilly night as low temps dip into the 40s to near 50 by daybreak tomorrow, with some valley locations up north falling into the 30s. The high will likely bring more pleasant weather to Maine tomorrow, with afternoon temps ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Clouds will begin to increase across the Pine Tree State tomorrow night as the high continues to slide off to our east and a weak frontal system approaches New England. A southerly breeze on the backside of the departing ridge of high pressure will allow a more humid air-mass to move up into our region beginning Wednesday. The combination of the higher humidity and the weak front moving into New England from the west will bring the risk of scattered showers and possible isolated thundershowers to Maine starting later in the day Wednesday. As the weak front stalls across New England the risk for a few scattered showers will continue on Thursday.

A stronger cold front will likely cross through Maine during the day Friday, with once again the risk for some hit and miss showers and thundershowers, but widespread rainfall seems unlikely at this time. Once the cold front moves offshore a drier airmass will begin to move into New England just in time for the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. High pressure building into the Northeast will likely bring bright and slightly cooler than normal temps to Maine for Saturday, Sunday and possible Labor Day as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a light breeze and low temps in the 40s to very low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a southerly breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, more humid, possible showers developing, with a southwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, with stray showers possible and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, humid early, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and highs in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

