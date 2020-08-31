Brunswick man dies while tubing behind boat on Sebago lake

CASCO, Maine (WMTW) - A man died Sunday afternoon while tubing behind a boat on Sebago Lake, according to Maine Game Wardens.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Corey Wilcox, was being towed behind a pontoon boat occupied by five other people.

According to officials, while being towed Wilcox started showing signs of medical distress.

That’s when the boat stopped so several passengers could get into the water and try to help Wilcox.

Officials said another boat came and pulled Wilcox aboard. Passengers tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Wilcox was pronounced dead on the scene by medical professionals.

Officials believe rough water conditions could have contributed to Wilcox’s death. The incident remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

