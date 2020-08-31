Belfast man on murder trial wants bail reconsideration from the state

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast man accused of killing another man involved with his girlfriend wants the state to reconsider his bail.

23-year-old Austin McDevitt is scheduled to be back in court Monday afternoon.

He’s charged with the murder of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Sauer was shot and killed at a home on Oak Hill Road in Swanville last year.

Court documents state he and McDevitt were involved with the same woman.

McDevitt is currently being held without bail.

