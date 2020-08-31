Advertisement

Belfast man on murder trial wants bail reconsideration from the state

McDevitt is currently being held without bail.
McDevitt is currently being held without bail.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast man accused of killing another man involved with his girlfriend wants the state to reconsider his bail.

23-year-old Austin McDevitt is scheduled to be back in court Monday afternoon.

He’s charged with the murder of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Sauer was shot and killed at a home on Oak Hill Road in Swanville last year.

Court documents state he and McDevitt were involved with the same woman.

McDevitt is currently being held without bail.

