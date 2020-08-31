Advertisement

Bangor Schools prepare for first day back

Superintendent Betsy Webb highlights need for custodial staff.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor students and staff will be heading back to school Tuesday.

Roughly half of the students in the school district will go back to in-person learning.

The rest will either be fully remote or a combination of in-person and online learning.

Superintendent Betsy Webb says they are still hiring custodial staff to help effectively clean the schools.

She has been working closely with custodial staff to develop a consistent cleaning protocol through all the schools.

”We have really streamlined the look of our classrooms and really tried to make it so that they are easily cleaned. Obviously, desks and work stations are distanced,” Webb said. “We have even looked at our custodial schedules to try to figure out how to best schedule them to cover cleaning high-touch surfaces frequently.”

Bangor Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for the first two days with half of the sudents returning Tuesday and the other half returning Wednesday.

Webb says if the Maine Department of Education changes their color from green on Friday, they have plans put in place to allow them to shift to remote learning

