Advertisement

Attorney says Jamarcus Glover was offered plea deal to name Breonna Taylor as co-defendant

Jamarcus Glover, a central figure in the Breonna Taylor case, pleaded not guilty to several drug charges Friday.
Jamarcus Glover, a central figure in the Breonna Taylor case, pleaded not guilty to several drug charges Friday.(WAVE)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville lawyer Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family, said local law enforcement had tried to offer Taylor’s ex-boyfriend a plea deal in exchange for him naming Taylor as a co-defendant in a drug case.

A convicted drug trafficker, Jamarcus Glover was arrested on new drug charges just last week. Also last week, WAVE 3 News reported the revelation of new documents that painted a picture of a close relationship between Glover and Taylor. The documents included transcriptions of recorded jailhouse conversations between Glover and Taylor, as well as conversations between Glover and another woman, whom he told Taylor was holding money for him.

Taylor was shot dead by Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers raiding her home on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at the officers, thinking they were intruders, prompting the officers to return fire. Taylor was shot five times and died on the floor of her hallway.

Just minutes before the Taylor raid, another LMPD narcotics unit raided a suspected drug house on Elliott Avenue in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Glover was arrested in that raid.

For his part, Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, and because Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine was investigating Walker, he recused his office from the Taylor death investigation. Wine would later drop that charge against Walker.

Aguiar published a Facebook post Monday, accusing Wine of smearing the name of a woman shot dead in her home.

WARNING: Facebook post below includes explicit language.

He said the plea offer, which Glover rejected, was made on July 13, exactly four months after Taylor was killed.

“This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine ... is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor’s home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker,” Aguiar wrote in his post that you can read below. “Thank god his office recused itself, as we sure as hell know what they would’ve done. And shame on that office. Breonna Taylor is not a ‘co-defendant’ in a criminal case. She’s dead. Way to try and attack a woman when she’s not even here to defend herself.”

Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment following the Taylor raid. Hankison was fired in June for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is investigating the case but it’s not clear when he’ll announce whether to criminally charge the three officers. Cameron met with the FBI on Monday to discuss the findings of the ballistics report which was just finalized over the weekend.

A message left with Wine’s office Monday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Read this bullshit. Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13...

Posted by Sam Aguiar on Monday, August 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: moments ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.

Latest News

National

Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president.

News

Man dies in prison while serving life sentence for 2003 death of Colby College student

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
64-year-old Edward Hackett was serving a life sentence for killing 21-year-old Dawn Rossignol.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

Coronavirus

COVID: US may consider early vaccine authorization

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. may consider early authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

News

UMaine Cooperative Extension offers advice on “Pain-free Gardening”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
This was the fourth in the series of 6 webinars.

News

Alamo Theatre in Bucksport upgrading with hearing loop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
When it’s in place, the Alamo will be the only movie theatre outfitted with the system in the area.