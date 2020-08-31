Alamo Theatre in Bucksport upgrading with hearing loop

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - When the Alamo Theatre in Bucksport re-opens, they plan to be better than ever.

Pre-pandemic, the theater would have 5 showings a weekend.

The Sunday matinee show became their most popular, in particular with hearing impaired movie goers.

That’s when they showed close captioning and had head sets available to amplify sound.

However, those head sets don’t really work for people who use hearing aides.

Now, thanks to $12,000 in an anonymous donation and grant funding, the theatre is going to install a hearing loop that links directly to the listener’s hearing device.

“It’s going to be fun for a lot of people,” said theatre manager Jane Donnell. “It’s just amazing when you get a note and you know people are in tears just saying I can’t believe that my wife is going to get to go to the movies again. You know they had given up on it years ago. It’s pretty cool. Everybody deserves to go to the movies.”

When it’s in place, the Alamo will be the only movie theatre outfitted with the system in the area.

Since the shutdown, the Alamo has also been renting out their marquee.

25 dollars gets your message posted for 2 days.

