14-year-old boy and girl charged with arson, burglary after car burned in Fairfield

Police say the pair had broken into the garage, moved it out and at some point set it on fire.
(WSAZ)
By WABI News Desk and Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two teenagers are charged with arson and burglary after a car was burned in Fairfield earlier this month.

State Police say about 1:30 in the morning on August 18th, Fairfield Police and Fire responded to a residence on Davis Road where a car parked in a driveway was on fire.

The home owner told authorities the car had been parked in her garage.

Last week the investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy and girl.

Police say the pair had broken into the garage, moved it out and at some point set it on fire.

Both teens were released into the custody of their parents.

