Return after 9-week strike going smoothly at Bath Iron Works

BATH, Maine (AP) - The return of shipbuilders after a nine-week strike is going smoothly at Bath Iron Works.

And the union and company already have begun mediated discussions aimed at getting production on schedule.

The shipyard was already about six months behind schedule on ship construction before the double whammy of the pandemic and strike.

Union spokesperson Tim Suitter said both sides “are committed to working toward progress together.”

