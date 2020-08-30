Police say driver of single car crash in Ludlow may have been impaired

LUDLOW, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a Ludlow man suffered serious injuries after a single vehicle crash in Ludlow early Saturday morning.

42-year-old Christopher Drew was driving down Hemore Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the roadway and eventually struck a tree.

Drew was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, and officials believe he may have been driving while impaired.

He suffered serious injuries to his head, neck and face.

The crash is still under investigation.

