Advertisement

More than a dozen departments respond to house fire in Hancock

Fire in Hancock
Fire in Hancock(Hancock Fire Department)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Hancock fire officials say they responded to a structure fire Friday night on the Mud Creek Road.

Officials say it began as a garage fire that spread to the home.

The Hancock Fire Department says that more than a dozen fire departments provided some sort of aid or response.

And more than two dozen emergency response agencies lent a helping hand.

The Hancock Fire Department posted to Facebook: “Rural firefighting is tough to say the least and it takes numerous amounts of assistance to get the job done. Great job by everyone!”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine dedicates new national cemetery in Jonesboro

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Cemetery dedication in Jonesboro Saturday

News

Police say driver of single car crash in Ludlow may have been impaired

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Crash in Ludlow

News

A Shower or Storm Possible Tonight, More Sun & Windy Tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A cold front will eventually pass the state tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible associated with this front, especially north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies expected. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

News

Serious crash in Monticello sends Caribou woman to the hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say a Caribou woman is recovering in the hospital after a serious crash in Monticello Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC investigates outbreak among people affiliated with a Sanford church

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among people affiliated with a Sanford church.

News

West Bay Rotary Holds 2nd Annual Indoor Yard Sale

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
On sale was a massive variety of items donated by the community, with all profits being donated.

News

Campaign underway to preserve Quigg Island in Liberty

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Georges River Land Trust is trying to raise $25,000 to permanently preserve Quigg Island in Liberty.

News

Mainly Cloudy Early With Periods of Rain Developing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Most of the morning is mainly dry with the exception of a few showers possible. The steady rain falls after noon today. It may come down heavy at times as well. Around 0.50-1.00” of rain is likely to most, some higher number farther south. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the 50s north, to low 60s south.

News

Maine CDC reports 53 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The number of active cases overnight increased to 41 for a total of 458 cases.

News

Be cautious around late summer bats, Maine CDC warns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bats are most active from August to early September.