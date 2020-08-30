More than a dozen departments respond to house fire in Hancock

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Hancock fire officials say they responded to a structure fire Friday night on the Mud Creek Road.

Officials say it began as a garage fire that spread to the home.

The Hancock Fire Department says that more than a dozen fire departments provided some sort of aid or response.

And more than two dozen emergency response agencies lent a helping hand.

The Hancock Fire Department posted to Facebook: “Rural firefighting is tough to say the least and it takes numerous amounts of assistance to get the job done. Great job by everyone!”

