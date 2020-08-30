More Sun South & Blustery Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure that brought us rain yesterday is now pushing to our north and east. A cold front will pass the state this morning and the sunshine will return, mainly for Southern Maine. There will be more clouds with the chance for a shower still across the north. A gusty northwest breeze will take over this afternoon. Winds may gust 30-35 mph today. Highs will top out in the 60s for most of the state. High pressure moves in tonight and skies will clear out with a diminishing wind. It will be chilly, lows will drop back to the 40s for Central and Southern Maine, likely some 30s across the north.

My pick of the week looks to be tomorrow. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A little more in the way of clouds likely on Tuesday, but it will remain on the dry side with an upper-level trough off to our west. Much of Wednesday looks dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A warm front may pass through the region on Wednesday night. Most of the computer models are showing showers Wednesday night into Thursday. This may change depending on the timing of the front. Mainly cloudy skies and a few showers are still possible during the day on Thursday as a cold front will eventually move through. However, out ahead of that front it will be on the humid side as well. Temperatures will generally run in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Today: The sunshine returns south, more clouds and a shower possible north. It will be on the blustery side as well. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies with a diminishing wind. Chilly, lows will drop back to the 40s for most areas with a NW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, showers possible at night. Highs will run in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. It will be humid with highs running in the mid 70s to low 80s.

