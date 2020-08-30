Milbridge Kids Decorate Sidewalks With Chalk Art

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Children from all over Milbridge got a chance to show their artistic skills.

It was part of the Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, where over two dozen kids had two hours to create a chalk drawing on specially designated sidewalk spots across town.

The spots were properly distanced, ensuring the artists and their families could work safely, and a special awards ceremony was held after to honor all the participants with ribbons and prizes.

Organizers say this was a fun way to get children out of the house and celebrating community spirit.

“It was an opportunity to bring the kids out, so they could see each other, have some fun, have some normalcy,” said organizer Jacquie Leighton. “What better opportunity than to do it with art?”

Leighton said that the town hopes to do more fun events like concerts and celebrating the construction of their new theater, but added that it’s all to be decided.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.