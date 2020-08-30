Advertisement

Massachusetts man dies after single car crash on Interstate

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (WABI) - State Police say one person has died after a single-car crash late Saturday night on the Interstate.

Police said 62-year-old Eric Fishman of Danvers, Massachusetts had driven off the highway near mile marker 18 headed southbound.

Authorities said Fishman collided with the support of a turnpike sign between the towns of Wells and York.

We’re told speed and weather were both factors in the crash.

