Mars Hill restaurant recognized for having “Best Burger in Maine”

The restaurant was recognized for having the "Best Burger in Maine" by Downeast Magazine.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A Mars Hill restaurant has been recognized for having the Best Burger in Maine by Downeast Magazine.

Timberwolves BBQ in Mars Hill features different burger options, with toppings ranging from fried eggs and onion rings, to macaroni and cheese. The Manager says the recognition boosts both the restaurant and Aroostook County.

“It’s an honor for us to have this recognition because it’s going to draw people in from away to come here and try our burgers. It’s also going to let the people locally know that we are doing our best during these times,” Michael Stiggle says.

Stiggle says the restaurant is taking proper precautions with guests during the pandemic. Customers must write their name and phone number in a book and sanitize their hands upon entry, and frequently touched surfaces are disinfected multiple times per day.

