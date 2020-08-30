Advertisement

Maine salmon farm on dry land faces final planning vote(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - The Board of Environmental Protection has issued draft permits for a company that wants to raise Atlantic salmon on land in huge tanks in Belfast.

Nordic Aquafarms Inc. has been met with opposition every step along the way since the $500 million project was proposed more than 2 years ago.

But the BEP concluded that the project by Nordic Aquafarms Inc. meets federal guidelines for pollutants, wastewater discharge, and air emissions plans.

The Belfast Planning Board is preparing for a final vote.

