Maine runner preparing 130-mile journey to raise money for charity

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An ultra-marathon runner living in Maine is preparing to run 130 miles across the state.

Next weekend, Katie Spotz plans to run from the Canadian border, about 50 miles north of Rangeley, to Belfast.

Spotz is doing this to raise money for Lifewater International, a nonprofit aiming to provide clean drinking water.

In all, she expects to be on her feet for up to 36 hours.

“I’ve never run more than 100 miles, so now we’re going into a whole unknown of how my body will respond -- how the fueling plan will hold up and the sleep deprivation,” said Spotz.

Spotz is an Ohio native currently working in South Portland where she’s stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard.

To learn more about Spotz journey or to donate to Lifewater International, visit katiespotz.com.

If you missed it last night, check out an interview with WMTW-TV about #Run4Water for Lifewater International. The countdown continues....6 more days! 💪 💦 🏃‍♀️ 🌻 Posted by Katie Spotz on Sunday, August 30, 2020

