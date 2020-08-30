Advertisement

Maine runner preparing 130-mile journey to raise money for charity

Next weekend, Katie Spotz plans to run from the Canadian border, about 50 miles north of Rangely, to Belfast.
Next weekend, Katie Spotz plans to run from the Canadian border, about 50 miles north of Rangely, to Belfast.(Katie Spotz, WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An ultra-marathon runner living in Maine is preparing to run 130 miles across the state.

Next weekend, Katie Spotz plans to run from the Canadian border, about 50 miles north of Rangeley, to Belfast.

Spotz is doing this to raise money for Lifewater International, a nonprofit aiming to provide clean drinking water.

In all, she expects to be on her feet for up to 36 hours.

“I’ve never run more than 100 miles, so now we’re going into a whole unknown of how my body will respond -- how the fueling plan will hold up and the sleep deprivation,” said Spotz.

Spotz is an Ohio native currently working in South Portland where she’s stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard.

To learn more about Spotz journey or to donate to Lifewater International, visit katiespotz.com.

If you missed it last night, check out an interview with WMTW-TV about #Run4Water for Lifewater International. The countdown continues....6 more days! 💪 💦 🏃‍♀️ 🌻

Posted by Katie Spotz on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine salmon farm on dry land faces final planning vote

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Belfast Planning Board is preparing for a final vote.

News

A 2nd USM student tests positive for COVID-19, UMaine system officials say

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
UMaine system officials say this new case brings the total number of cases across the system to 9.

News

Mars Hill restaurant recognized for having “Best Burger in Maine”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A Mars Hill restaurant has been recognized for having the Best Burger in Maine by Downeast Magazine.

News

Return after 9-week strike going smoothly at Bath Iron Works

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Union spokesperson Tim Suitter said both sides “are committed to working toward progress together.”

Latest News

News

More Sun South & Blustery Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A cold front will pass the state this morning and the sunshine will return, mainly for Southern Maine. There will be more clouds with the chance for a shower still across the north. A gusty northwest breeze will take over this afternoon. Winds may gust 30-35 mph today. Highs will top out in the 60s for most of the state.

Coronavirus

23 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Maine CDC says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The number of active cases overnight increased to 12 for a total of 470 cases.

News

Maine’s bear hunting season commences this year’s bait use

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine’s bear hunt lasts almost three months, but the busiest part is the section of the season in which it’s legal to lure bears with bait.

News

Local woman battling ALS, raises funds to for ALS Association

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Tammy Michaels was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS last year.

News

More than a dozen departments respond to house fire in Hancock

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Officials say it began as a garage fire that spread to the home.

News

Maine dedicates new national cemetery in Jonesboro

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Cemetery dedication in Jonesboro Saturday