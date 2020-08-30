Maine Marine Patrol investigating scuba diving accident off the Isle of Shoals
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Maine (WMTW) -The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating a scuba diving accident, which officials say injured a woman Sunday afternoon.
The woman was reportedly injured while scuba diving with a recreational diving company near the Isle of Shoals.
The woman was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Maine Marine Patrol did not provide any other information about this incident.
