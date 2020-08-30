Maine dedicates new national cemetery in Jonesboro

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs dedicated a new national cemetery in Jonesboro on Saturday.

The event was closed to the public due to concerns over COVID-19.

Robert Wilkie, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs was there as the keynote speaker for the ceremony, along with Senator Susan Collins and others.

They unveiled a plaque dedicating the cemetery.

It is just the second national cemetery in the state.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.