Local woman battling ALS, raises funds to for ALS Association

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been following a Bangor woman’s journey with ALS.

Tammy Michaels was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS last year.

It’s a disease of the nervous system that attacks and weakens muscles.

She’s been sharing her story through her Facebook page Tamurai’s Adventure.

She has also been raising money for the ALS Association.

This year the ALS Walk is virtual with teams still fundraising, and some walking on their own Saturday.

”The turn out is better than I was expecting. So, I’m super excited and as a team, this team helped raise over $8000 so far,” said Tammy and David Michaels.

“We’d do anything for Tammy because she would do anything for us. She really would. She’s got the biggest heart and she’s full of life and with everything going on it hasn’t been about her. It really hasn’t been about her. She’s made it about everyone else. Taking care of her husband, or her friends and worrying about our feelings and she’s just a wonderful human,” said Amanda Bernardini.

If you’d like to donate or learn more about her story you can join her group on Facebook.

All of the money raised stays local to help families with ALS.

