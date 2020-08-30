Advertisement

Kentucky AG has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands.

He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

