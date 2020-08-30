Herring fishery to shut down off Maine for September

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -A major fishery off New England will be slowed down considerably in September in an attempt to protect the fish’s population.

Atlantic herring are the target of a large fishing industry.

They’re used for food as well as bait.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the inshore Gulf of Maine’s fishery for herring will be effectively shut down until Sept. 30.

The agency says the fishery is being shuttered for the month because fishermen are approaching a quota limit.

The shutdown began Aug. 23.

