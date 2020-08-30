Advertisement

Clearing Skies & Chilly With a Diminishing Wind Tonight

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure moves in tonight and skies will clear out with a diminishing wind. It will be chilly, lows will drop back to the 40s for Central and Southern Maine, likely some 30s across the north.

My pick of the week looks to be tomorrow. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A little more in the way of clouds likely on Tuesday, but it will remain on the dry side with an upper-level trough off to our west. Much of Wednesday looks dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A warm front may pass through the region on Wednesday night. Most of the computer models are showing showers Wednesday night into Thursday. This may change depending on the timing of the front. Mainly cloudy skies and a few showers are still possible during the day on Thursday as a cold front will eventually move through. However, out ahead of that front it will be on the humid side as well. Temperatures will generally run in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies with a diminishing wind. Chilly, lows will drop back to the 40s for most areas with a NW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, showers possible at night. Highs will run in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. It will be humid with highs running in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Sun South & Blustery Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will pass the state this morning and the sunshine will return, mainly for Southern Maine. There will be more clouds with the chance for a shower still across the north. A gusty northwest breeze will take over this afternoon. Winds may gust 30-35 mph today. Highs will top out in the 60s for most of the state.

Forecast

A Shower or Storm Possible Tonight, More Sun South & Windy Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will eventually pass the state tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible associated with this front, especially north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies expected. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

Forecast

Cloudy With Periods of Rain Today

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Most of the morning is mainly dry with the exception of a few showers possible. The steady rain falls after noon today. It may come down heavy at times as well. Around 0.50-1.00” of rain is likely to most, some higher number farther south. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the 50s north, to low 60s south. A cold front will eventually pass tonight. A few showers are possible associated with this front, especially north. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
The weak ridge of high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and pleasant conditions to Maine today will slide off to our east tonight. As the high departs to our east clouds will begin to push back into our region later tonight as a storm currently moving into the Western Great Lakes Region heads east towards New England. Low temps tonight will not be as cool as last night, with most locations ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. The weekend will likely start out wet as the storm currently moving east across the Great Lakes works east into New England tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Forecast

A Fantastic Friday Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clear skies to start tonight will give way to increasing clouds as the night progresses while our next weathermaker approaches.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A beautiful Friday shaping up as weak high pressure noses into the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Bright & Milder Today

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Friday will be a bright and pleasant day as high pressure slides across the Northeast, with temps running a little closer to normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Still Breezy This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance passing to our south and west will be close enough to graze us with some cloudiness this afternoon especially over southern and western parts of the state. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today, brightest over northern and eastern areas.